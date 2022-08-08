Investors must take note of Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) performance last week, which was -43.96%.

On August 05, 2022, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) opened at $0.4986, lower -53.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.516 and dropped to $0.451 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Price fluctuations for HSDT have ranged from $0.64 to $16.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.50% at the time writing. With a float of $3.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of -3472.03, and the pretax margin is -3473.56.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 26,789. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,100 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 53,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 3,000 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $15,929. This insider now owns 3,937 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3473.56 while generating a return on equity of -239.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.05, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) saw its 5-day average volume 15.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 539.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 247.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3564, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2342. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5125 in the near term. At $0.5467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5775. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4475, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4167. The third support level lies at $0.3825 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

There are currently 3,798K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 520 K according to its annual income of -18,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190 K and its income totaled -4,350 K.