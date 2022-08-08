Investors must take note of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) performance last week, which was 26.15%.

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock priced at $8.02, down -3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.26 and dropped to $7.82 before settling in for the closing price of $8.23. SOFI’s price has ranged from $4.82 to $24.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -149.50%. With a float of $727.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $852.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -34.79, and the pretax margin is -44.24.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 298,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 53,540 shares at a rate of $5.58, taking the stock ownership to the 3,567,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 50,000 for $5.48, making the entire transaction worth $274,000. This insider now owns 1,831,223 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -44.49 while generating a return on equity of -12.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

The latest stats from [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 64.73 million was superior to 51.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.45. The third major resistance level sits at $8.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.57. The third support level lies at $7.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.59 billion, the company has a total of 915,824K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,088 M while annual income is -483,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 353,820 K while its latest quarter income was -110,360 K.