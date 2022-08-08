Search
Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 72.35% last month.

Company News

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $5.11, down -25.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.0499 and dropped to $3.58 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. Over the past 52 weeks, KSPN has traded in a range of $2.01-$23.21.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -16.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.90%. With a float of $1.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.49 million.

In an organization with 141 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.35, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -5.57.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Kaspien Holdings Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 34.40%.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -5.59 while generating a return on equity of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35

Technical Analysis of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.04 million. That was better than the volume of 1.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 414.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 271.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.18. However, in the short run, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.00. Second resistance stands at $8.26. The third major resistance level sits at $9.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.32.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.31 million has total of 2,502K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 143,710 K in contrast with the sum of -8,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,790 K and last quarter income was -4,430 K.

