Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) last year’s performance of -88.33% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On August 05, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) opened at $3.31, lower -4.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.43. Price fluctuations for KC have ranged from $2.50 to $36.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.90% at the time writing. With a float of $114.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.22 million.

The firm has a total of 10209 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, KC], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.02.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

There are currently 243,545K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 835.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,422 M according to its annual income of -249,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 342,910 K and its income totaled -87,270 K.