KZIA (Kazia Therapeutics Limited) climbed 4.79 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 05, 2022, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) trading session started at the price of $2.44, that was 4.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.56 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. A 52-week range for KZIA has been $1.63 – $12.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 106.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.20%. With a float of $11.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kazia Therapeutics Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 28.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -55.47 while generating a return on equity of -32.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 2.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s (KZIA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 268.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.3292, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.0412. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.3300 in the near term. At $2.8000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.0400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9100.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Key Stats

There are 13,204K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.69 million. As of now, sales total 11,380 K while income totals -6,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,898 K while its last quarter net income were -4,370 K.