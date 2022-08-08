Last month’s performance of -28.08% for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) stock priced at $23.64, down -3.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.90 and dropped to $22.96 before settling in for the closing price of $24.09. XPEV’s price has ranged from $18.01 to $56.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.00%. With a float of $485.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $851.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13978 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.66, operating margin of -32.05, and the pretax margin is -23.05.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of XPeng Inc. is 6.79%, while institutional ownership is 36.20%.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -23.17 while generating a return on equity of -12.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are XPeng Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) saw its 5-day average volume 13.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, XPeng Inc.’s (XPEV) raw stochastic average was set at 29.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.83 in the near term. At $24.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.46. The third support level lies at $21.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.80 billion, the company has a total of 855,583K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,253 M while annual income is -753,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,176 M while its latest quarter income was -268,290 K.