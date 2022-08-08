Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) to new highs

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) stock priced at $2.41, up 12.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.34 and dropped to $2.38 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. BBAI’s price has ranged from $2.33 to $16.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.30%. With a float of $5.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 665 employees.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Looking closely at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.02. However, in the short run, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.90. Second resistance stands at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.18.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 306.29 million, the company has a total of 127,113K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,580 K while annual income is -123,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 36,390 K while its latest quarter income was -18,830 K.