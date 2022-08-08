Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) to new highs

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.73, soaring 6.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.73 and dropped to $44.80 before settling in for the closing price of $42.50. Within the past 52 weeks, BHF’s price has moved between $38.38 and $62.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 18.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.70%. With a float of $74.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brighthouse Financial Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.5) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -1.51 while generating a return on equity of -0.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.70% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Trading Performance Indicators

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.89, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.66 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s (BHF) raw stochastic average was set at 35.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.64 in the near term. At $50.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.78.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.18 billion based on 74,894K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,142 M and income totals -108,000 K. The company made 2,740 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 640,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.