Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is expecting 2.70% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

On August 05, 2022, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) opened at $5.05, higher 5.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.36 and dropped to $4.96 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. Price fluctuations for MLCO have ranged from $4.06 to $14.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -14.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.80% at the time writing. With a float of $460.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $474.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17878 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.81, operating margin of -26.97, and the pretax margin is -47.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -40.34 while generating a return on equity of -120.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -47.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.4 million, its volume of 2.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.47 in the near term. At $5.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.67.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

There are currently 485,516K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,012 M according to its annual income of -811,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 474,950 K and its income totaled -183,280 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) performance over the last week is recorded 0.27%

Steve Mayer -
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.96, soaring 0.18% from the previous...
Read more

$17.26M in average volume shows that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
August 05, 2022, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) trading session started at the price of $22.41, that was 0.09% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$5.85M in average volume shows that Arrival (ARVL) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On August 05, 2022, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $1.66, lower -4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW