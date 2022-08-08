Search
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.23%

Company News

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $0.65, down -12.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.65 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has traded in a range of $0.58-$3.18.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.70%. With a float of $371.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.74 million.

In an organization with 41 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 12.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 6,801. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 9,856 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 4,033,264 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 8,361 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $5,769. This insider now owns 4,043,120 shares in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -79.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (MNMD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7426, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2381. However, in the short run, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6445. Second resistance stands at $0.6722. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6945. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5945, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5722. The third support level lies at $0.5445 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 259.47 million has total of 422,445K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -93,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,451 K.

