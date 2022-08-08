MMTec Inc. (MTC) is 4.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $4.07, down -15.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.93 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has traded in a range of $1.41-$17.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.40%. With a float of $1.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.22, operating margin of -992.78, and the pretax margin is -1079.69.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 40.91%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1079.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 706.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 307.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.45 in the near term. At $5.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. The third support level lies at $1.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.51 million has total of 3,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650 K in contrast with the sum of -7,050 K annual income.