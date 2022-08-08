Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

MMTec Inc. (MTC) is 4.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $4.07, down -15.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.93 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has traded in a range of $1.41-$17.50.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.40%. With a float of $1.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.22, operating margin of -992.78, and the pretax margin is -1079.69.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 40.91%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1079.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 706.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 307.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.45 in the near term. At $5.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. The third support level lies at $1.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.51 million has total of 3,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650 K in contrast with the sum of -7,050 K annual income.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) performance over the last week is recorded 0.27%

Steve Mayer -
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.96, soaring 0.18% from the previous...
Read more

$17.26M in average volume shows that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
August 05, 2022, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) trading session started at the price of $22.41, that was 0.09% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$5.85M in average volume shows that Arrival (ARVL) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On August 05, 2022, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $1.66, lower -4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW