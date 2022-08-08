Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) soared 17.31 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 05, 2022, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) trading session started at the price of $2.42, that was 17.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. A 52-week range for MOBQ has been $0.63 – $9.50.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 109.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.40%. With a float of $6.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.53 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.87, operating margin of -463.55, and the pretax margin is -1307.62.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 37.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1307.62 while generating a return on equity of -1,203.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 56.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2761, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6780. However, in the short run, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2967. Second resistance stands at $2.7633. The third major resistance level sits at $3.0567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7767.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

There are 7,954K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.41 million. As of now, sales total 2,670 K while income totals -34,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 540 K while its last quarter net income were -2,440 K.