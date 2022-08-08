Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) performance over the last week is recorded 2.53%

Top Picks

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.89, soaring 6.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.39 and dropped to $4.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.96. Within the past 52 weeks, BIRD’s price has moved between $3.64 and $32.44.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.20%. With a float of $92.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 710 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 242,990. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.86, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $129,152. This insider now owns 58,333 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

The latest stats from [Allbirds Inc., BIRD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.22 million was inferior to 2.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 50.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.68. The third major resistance level sits at $5.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 736.32 million based on 147,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 277,470 K and income totals -45,370 K. The company made 62,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) performance over the last week is recorded 0.27%

Steve Mayer -
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.96, soaring 0.18% from the previous...
Read more

$17.26M in average volume shows that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
August 05, 2022, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) trading session started at the price of $22.41, that was 0.09% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$5.85M in average volume shows that Arrival (ARVL) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On August 05, 2022, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $1.66, lower -4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW