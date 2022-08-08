No matter how cynical the overall market is Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) performance over the last week is recorded 2.53%

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.89, soaring 6.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.39 and dropped to $4.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.96. Within the past 52 weeks, BIRD’s price has moved between $3.64 and $32.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.20%. With a float of $92.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 710 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 242,990. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.86, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $129,152. This insider now owns 58,333 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

The latest stats from [Allbirds Inc., BIRD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.22 million was inferior to 2.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 50.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.68. The third major resistance level sits at $5.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 736.32 million based on 147,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 277,470 K and income totals -45,370 K. The company made 62,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.