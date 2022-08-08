No matter how cynical the overall market is, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) performance over the last week is recorded 41.90%

August 05, 2022, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) trading session started at the price of $2.43, that was 15.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.46 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. A 52-week range for AHPI has been $1.55 – $16.41.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 0.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 155.80%. With a float of $3.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 243 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.60, operating margin of -1.45, and the pretax margin is +4.85.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is 14.55%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26, was worth 1,145,199. In this transaction Director of this company sold 135,864 shares at a rate of $8.43, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.65 while generating a return on equity of 17.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 1.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s (AHPI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.20 in the near term. At $3.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.10.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) Key Stats

There are 4,010K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.79 million. As of now, sales total 36,280 K while income totals 1,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,870 K while its last quarter net income were -1,280 K.