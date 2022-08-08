No matter how cynical the overall market is, Asana Inc. (ASAN) performance over the last week is recorded 27.43%

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) stock priced at $22.95, up 5.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.93 and dropped to $22.13 before settling in for the closing price of $23.35. ASAN’s price has ranged from $16.19 to $145.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.70%. With a float of $72.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1666 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 23.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 58,295. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,203 shares at a rate of $18.20, taking the stock ownership to the 609,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,249 for $18.20, making the entire transaction worth $22,732. This insider now owns 170,629 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Asana Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Looking closely at Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.04. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.66. Second resistance stands at $26.69. The third major resistance level sits at $28.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.06.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.44 billion, the company has a total of 190,259K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 378,440 K while annual income is -288,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 120,650 K while its latest quarter income was -98,870 K.