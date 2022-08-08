Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Cerus Corporation (CERS) performance over the last week is recorded 3.15%

On August 05, 2022, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) opened at $5.62, lower -4.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.85 and dropped to $5.25 before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. Price fluctuations for CERS have ranged from $4.34 to $8.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 32.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $171.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 294 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.58, operating margin of -59.30, and the pretax margin is -41.31.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 285,373. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 57,335 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 222,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s SVP Reg. & Quality sold 28,513 for $5.04, making the entire transaction worth $143,695. This insider now owns 257,192 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -41.55 while generating a return on equity of -57.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cerus Corporation (CERS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.86 in the near term. At $6.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.66.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

There are currently 176,898K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 159,520 K according to its annual income of -54,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,020 K and its income totaled -12,280 K.

