No matter how cynical the overall market is, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) performance over the last week is recorded 19.33%

On August 05, 2022, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) opened at $1.67, higher 2.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. Price fluctuations for WISH have ranged from $1.20 to $10.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 36.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.80% at the time writing. With a float of $528.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $661.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1218 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.64, operating margin of -18.57, and the pretax margin is -17.01.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 160,095. In this transaction Chief Data Officer of this company sold 95,289 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 2,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Data Officer sold 90,000 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $180,018. This insider now owns 95,289 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -17.50 while generating a return on equity of -39.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.27 million, its volume of 10.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 42.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6938, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5713. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8767 in the near term. At $1.9633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4567.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

There are currently 660,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,085 M according to its annual income of -361,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 189,000 K and its income totaled -60,000 K.