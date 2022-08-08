Now that MDJM Ltd’s volume has hit 1.28 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 05, 2022, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) trading session started at the price of $2.01, that was 13.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.2499 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. A 52-week range for MDJH has been $1.31 – $7.58.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -3.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -968.80%. With a float of $1.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71 employees.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MDJM Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of MDJM Ltd is 87.54%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -50.28 while generating a return on equity of -27.63.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -968.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, MDJM Ltd’s (MDJH) raw stochastic average was set at 51.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 322.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 157.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.13 in the near term. At $3.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.65.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Key Stats

There are 11,675K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.09 million. As of now, sales total 4,470 K while income totals -2,250 K.