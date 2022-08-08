Now that TAL Education Group’s volume has hit 2.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) stock priced at $4.78, down -3.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.79 and dropped to $4.635 before settling in for the closing price of $4.80. TAL’s price has ranged from $1.60 to $6.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 33.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -828.30%. With a float of $500.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $646.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16200 workers is very important to gauge.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 57.60%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TAL Education Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

The latest stats from [TAL Education Group, TAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.4 million was inferior to 9.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.85. The third major resistance level sits at $4.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.11 billion, the company has a total of 644,869K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,391 M while annual income is -1,136 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 224,050 K while its latest quarter income was -43,830 K.