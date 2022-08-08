Recent developments with Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.97 cents.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $103.41, down -9.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.99 and dropped to $93.57 before settling in for the closing price of $108.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has traded in a range of $38.31-$110.22.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 69.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.70%. With a float of $42.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 225 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.38, operating margin of -1.30, and the pretax margin is -1.29.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 9,981,098. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 96,501 shares at a rate of $103.43, taking the stock ownership to the 6,824,030 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 196,501 for $103.43, making the entire transaction worth $20,324,098. This insider now owns 6,824,030 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.25 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.87.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 84.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $103.88 in the near term. At $109.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $114.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.31. The third support level lies at $83.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.17 billion has total of 75,362K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 314,270 K in contrast with the sum of 3,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 133,390 K and last quarter income was 6,680 K.