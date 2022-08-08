Recent developments with Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -1.75 cents.

A new trading day began on August 05, 2022, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) stock priced at $1.14, up 11.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. SBFM’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $29.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -74.50%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.84, operating margin of -1068.24, and the pretax margin is -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 30,500. In this transaction CFO/Secretary of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 144,465 shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -5444.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 399.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 222.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1882, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.3625. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3400 in the near term. At $1.4100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0500. The third support level lies at $0.9800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.80 million, the company has a total of 16,496K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 228 K while annual income is -12,436 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 123 K while its latest quarter income was -1,236 K.