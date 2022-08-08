Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 288,540 K

August 05, 2022, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) trading session started at the price of $4.03, that was 27.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.69 and dropped to $3.66 before settling in for the closing price of $3.94. A 52-week range for RDBX has been $1.61 – $27.22.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -131.10%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.23, operating margin of -49.65, and the pretax margin is -60.58.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Redbox Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Redbox Entertainment Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.60%.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.95) by $0.84. This company achieved a net margin of -2.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -131.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) saw its 5-day average volume 7.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s (RDBX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 320.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 273.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.92 in the near term. At $6.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.86.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Key Stats

There are 45,389K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 182.98 million. As of now, sales total 288,540 K while income totals -112,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 63,230 K while its last quarter net income were -1,440 K.