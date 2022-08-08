Revlon Inc. (REV) volume exceeds 5.24 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 05, 2022, Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) opened at $7.43, higher 12.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.85 and dropped to $7.34 before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. Price fluctuations for REV have ranged from $1.08 to $17.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.90% at the time writing. With a float of $5.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.15, operating margin of +6.61, and the pretax margin is -9.66.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Revlon Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.65) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -64.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Revlon Inc. (REV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Looking closely at Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV), its last 5-days average volume was 24.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Revlon Inc.’s (REV) raw stochastic average was set at 77.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 282.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 275.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.46. However, in the short run, Revlon Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.19. Second resistance stands at $9.77. The third major resistance level sits at $10.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.17.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Key Stats

There are currently 54,254K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 417.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,079 M according to its annual income of -206,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 479,600 K and its income totaled -67,000 K.