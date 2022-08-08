Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.77% last month.

On August 05, 2022, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $36.09, lower -1.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.31 and dropped to $35.105 before settling in for the closing price of $36.18. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.90% at the time writing. With a float of $773.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10422 employees.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,172,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 92,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 1,608 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $41,535. This insider now owns 25,900 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 217.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 13.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 43.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.28. Second resistance stands at $36.90. The third major resistance level sits at $37.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.87.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 900,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,000 K according to its annual income of -4,688 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 95,000 K and its income totaled -1,593 M.