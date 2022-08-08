Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.92%

On August 05, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $10.42, lower -4.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.615 and dropped to $9.94 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $6.81 to $66.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.10% at the time writing. With a float of $561.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

In an organization with 3800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 1,075,399. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 118,142 shares at a rate of $9.10, taking the stock ownership to the 1,383,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Chief Creative Officer sold 118,134 for $9.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,075,397. This insider now owns 370,766 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.45. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.70. Second resistance stands at $10.99. The third major resistance level sits at $11.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.64. The third support level lies at $9.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 871,837K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,815 M according to its annual income of -3,686 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 299,000 K and its income totaled -392,000 K.