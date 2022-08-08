The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is expecting -1.52% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $19.87, up 5.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.47 and dropped to $19.87 before settling in for the closing price of $20.41. Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has traded in a range of $15.52-$46.56.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 175.20%. With a float of $151.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2072 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.08, operating margin of +12.36, and the pretax margin is +10.33.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 94,450. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.89, taking the stock ownership to the 22,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s CHRO bought 965 for $26.01, making the entire transaction worth $25,100. This insider now owns 11,160 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 6.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.12 million, its volume of 2.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 44.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.99 in the near term. At $22.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.79.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.17 billion has total of 155,041K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,179 M in contrast with the sum of 93,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 396,260 K and last quarter income was 35,820 K.