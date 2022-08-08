ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,660 K

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $0.209, up 5.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.245 and dropped to $0.203 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, THMO has traded in a range of $0.09-$2.50.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $7.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.29 million.

In an organization with 39 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of -77.80, and the pretax margin is -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 5.52%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was better than the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7544. However, in the short run, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2457. Second resistance stands at $0.2663. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2877. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2037, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1823. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1617.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.70 million has total of 12,830K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,290 K in contrast with the sum of -11,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,660 K and last quarter income was -1,910 K.