Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) average volume reaches $3.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) on August 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.10, soaring 7.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Within the past 52 weeks, TMBR’s price has moved between $0.09 and $1.12.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.60%. With a float of $63.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.80 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR], we can find that recorded value of 31.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 231.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2704, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3556. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1056. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1084. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1117. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0995, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0962. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0934.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.09 million based on 63,754K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 890 K and income totals -10,640 K. The company made 80 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.