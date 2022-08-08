Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) with a beta value of 2.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) kicked off on August 05, 2022, at the price of $4.06, up 2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.37 and dropped to $4.03 before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has traded in a range of $1.94-$6.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.80%. With a float of $280.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.67 million.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 44.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24, was worth 29,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 74,394 shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC], we can find that recorded value of 6.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.56. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.72.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.24 billion has total of 286,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -14,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,890 K and last quarter income was 7,340 K.