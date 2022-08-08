Western Digital Corporation (WDC) with a beta value of 1.48 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

August 05, 2022, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) trading session started at the price of $45.73, that was -5.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.10 and dropped to $45.04 before settling in for the closing price of $49.91. A 52-week range for WDC has been $41.63 – $69.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 416.70%. With a float of $311.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65600 employees.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Western Digital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 300,888. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 4,776 shares at a rate of $63.00, taking the stock ownership to the 26,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s President, Tech & Strategy sold 11,380 for $53.37, making the entire transaction worth $607,385. This insider now owns 254,507 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.45) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 416.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.80% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Looking closely at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.95. However, in the short run, Western Digital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.45. Second resistance stands at $49.80. The third major resistance level sits at $51.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.33.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are 313,168K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.63 billion. As of now, sales total 16,922 M while income totals 821,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,381 M while its last quarter net income were 25,000 K.