Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) with a beta value of 2.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On August 05, 2022, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) opened at $4.37, lower -4.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.47 and dropped to $4.18 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. Price fluctuations for WKHS have ranged from $2.11 to $10.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -546.80% at the time writing. With a float of $149.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 221 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,600 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 53,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $155,000. This insider now owns 1,955,115 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -140.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.4 million, its volume of 6.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.44 in the near term. At $4.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.86.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are currently 163,512K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 734.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -850 K according to its annual income of -401,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -22,050 K.