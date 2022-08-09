$105.27K in average volume shows that Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) stock priced at $0.8035, up 13.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2097 and dropped to $0.756 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. IKT’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $2.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.20%. With a float of $19.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.21 million.

The firm has a total of 6 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is 21.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 4,880. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,330,433 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $6,000. This insider now owns 5,325,433 shares in total.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -476.88 while generating a return on equity of -61.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., IKT], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s (IKT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8709, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2884. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1678. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4156. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6215. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7141, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5082. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2604.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.40 million, the company has a total of 25,227K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,100 K while annual income is -14,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50 K while its latest quarter income was -4,640 K.