17.06% volatility in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) stock priced at $1.35, up 22.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. TOMZ’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $2.49 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -208.00%. With a float of $14.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.36, operating margin of -63.51, and the pretax margin is -58.16.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is 20.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 03, was worth 42,824. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 21,200 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,942,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 22,082 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $44,164. This insider now owns 3,921,463 shares in total.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -57.21 while generating a return on equity of -33.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

The latest stats from [TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., TOMZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.47 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s (TOMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 61.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8098, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0763. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9167. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6233.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.94 million, the company has a total of 19,733K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,750 K while annual income is -4,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,310 K while its latest quarter income was -660 K.