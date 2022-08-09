4.96% percent quarterly performance for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $100.06, plunging -2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.80 and dropped to $97.99 before settling in for the closing price of $102.31. Within the past 52 weeks, AMD’s price has moved between $71.60 and $164.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 30.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 2,517,111. In this transaction EVP & CSO of this company sold 32,694 shares at a rate of $76.99, taking the stock ownership to the 37,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 20,000 for $102.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,048,800. This insider now owns 504,370 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.80% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 102.21 million, its volume of 112.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.21.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 52.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $101.92 in the near term. At $103.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 164.70 billion based on 1,620,508K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,434 M and income totals 3,162 M. The company made 5,887 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 786,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.