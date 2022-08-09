-46.84% percent quarterly performance for NuZee Inc. (NUZE) is not indicative of the underlying story

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.85, plunging -25.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.86 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Within the past 52 weeks, NUZE’s price has moved between $0.86 and $7.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 33.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -65.40%. With a float of $12.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.16, operating margin of -923.83, and the pretax margin is -962.91.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NuZee Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -962.91 while generating a return on equity of -199.46.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Trading Performance Indicators

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70

Technical Analysis of NuZee Inc. (NUZE)

Looking closely at NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 42557.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, NuZee Inc.’s (NUZE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1126, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2768. However, in the short run, NuZee Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8533. Second resistance stands at $0.8667. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8133.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.88 million based on 19,461K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,930 K and income totals -18,550 K. The company made 720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.