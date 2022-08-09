A look at Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s (ARIS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.50, plunging -5.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.67 and dropped to $15.49 before settling in for the closing price of $16.65. Within the past 52 weeks, ARIS’s price has moved between $10.06 and $23.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -61.30%. With a float of $21.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.98 million.

The firm has a total of 148 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.84, operating margin of +21.94, and the pretax margin is -2.93.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Water industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 89,358. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $17.87, taking the stock ownership to the 12,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,500. This insider now owns 1,500 shares in total.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -4.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aris Water Solutions Inc., ARIS], we can find that recorded value of 1.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s (ARIS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.16. The third major resistance level sits at $17.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.10.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 895.89 million based on 53,564K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 229,250 K and income totals -9,220 K. The company made 70,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.