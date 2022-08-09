A major move is in the offing as Altria Group Inc. (MO) market cap hits 79.90 billion

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $44.38, up 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.55 and dropped to $44.195 before settling in for the closing price of $44.10. Over the past 52 weeks, MO has traded in a range of $41.00-$57.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.60%. With a float of $1.80 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.81 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.28, operating margin of +55.58, and the pretax margin is +18.11.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.25) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.67 while generating a return on equity of 399.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.26% during the next five years compared to -28.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Looking closely at Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO), its last 5-days average volume was 6.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.78. However, in the short run, Altria Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.45. Second resistance stands at $44.68. The third major resistance level sits at $44.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.74.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 79.90 billion has total of 1,800,823K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,013 M in contrast with the sum of 2,475 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,435 M and last quarter income was 2,850 M.