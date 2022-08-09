Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) with a beta value of 0.73 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

August 08, 2022, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) trading session started at the price of $1.64, that was -13.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. A 52-week range for AEMD has been $0.88 – $5.99.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.20%. With a float of $15.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.64 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.57, operating margin of -3542.53, and the pretax margin is -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.80%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 88.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aethlon Medical Inc., AEMD], we can find that recorded value of 21.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 35.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 244.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1612, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6408. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1233.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

There are 16,638K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.64 million. As of now, sales total 290 K while income totals -10,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -3,790 K.

