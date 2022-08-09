Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) posted a 13.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) stock priced at $17.85, down -6.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.85 and dropped to $16.51 before settling in for the closing price of $17.91. ALHC’s price has ranged from $6.14 to $23.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -827.70%. With a float of $175.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.87 million.

The firm has a total of 847 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 12,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 848 shares at a rate of $14.74, taking the stock ownership to the 3,415,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Med & Operating Officer sold 30,000 for $14.49, making the entire transaction worth $434,646. This insider now owns 1,100,970 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alignment Healthcare Inc., ALHC], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.38. The third major resistance level sits at $18.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.88.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.94 billion, the company has a total of 187,257K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,168 M while annual income is -195,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 345,530 K while its latest quarter income was -40,820 K.