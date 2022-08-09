American Resources Corporation (AREC) is expecting 57.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $2.45, up 6.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.55 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. Over the past 52 weeks, AREC has traded in a range of $1.20-$2.74.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 120.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -68.50%. With a float of $48.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.25 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.99, operating margin of -365.34, and the pretax margin is -419.12.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of American Resources Corporation is 17.00%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 1,629. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,622,383 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s President bought 5,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $7,496. This insider now owns 4,429,501 shares in total.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -419.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Resources Corporation’s (AREC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Resources Corporation, AREC], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, American Resources Corporation’s (AREC) raw stochastic average was set at 85.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.65. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.26.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 164.08 million has total of 66,203K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,760 K in contrast with the sum of -32,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,080 K and last quarter income was -2,750 K.