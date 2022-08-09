Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.66 million

Markets

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) stock priced at $36.27, down -1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.18 and dropped to $35.425 before settling in for the closing price of $36.67. AR’s price has ranged from $10.91 to $48.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.00%. With a float of $268.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.54 million.

The firm has a total of 519 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.53, operating margin of +31.31, and the pretax margin is -3.48.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,427,302. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 36,701 shares at a rate of $38.89, taking the stock ownership to the 870,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $40.17, making the entire transaction worth $200,850. This insider now owns 71,227 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.68 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Resources Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Antero Resources Corporation, AR], we can find that recorded value of 6.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.96. The third major resistance level sits at $38.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.48.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.75 billion, the company has a total of 306,119K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,619 M while annual income is -186,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,202 M while its latest quarter income was 765,140 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) performance over the last week is recorded -1.30%

Steve Mayer -
Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $6.23, down -1.30% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Sea Limited (SE) performance over the last week is recorded 10.75%

Steve Mayer -
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $88.08, plunging -2.32% from the previous trading day....
Read more

$16.14M in average volume shows that General Motors Company (GM) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
August 08, 2022, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) trading session started at the price of $36.62, that was 4.16% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW