Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) average volume reaches $1.04M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

August 08, 2022, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) trading session started at the price of $0.398, that was 7.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. A 52-week range for AGTC has been $0.35 – $3.82.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -59.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.80%. With a float of $50.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.81 million.

The firm has a total of 83 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, AGTC], we can find that recorded value of 1.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6631, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4835. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4262. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4381. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4562. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3962, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3781. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3662.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

There are 50,732K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.47 million. As of now, sales total 500 K while income totals -57,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -14,294 K.

