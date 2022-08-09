Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) posted a 37.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On August 08, 2022, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) opened at $0.8989, higher 7.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9189 and dropped to $0.8689 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Price fluctuations for ARDX have ranged from $0.49 to $1.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.20% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 86 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 3,476. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,188 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 319,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 43,920 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $28,574. This insider now owns 289,593 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.05 million, its volume of 2.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6590, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8925. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9323 in the near term. At $0.9506, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9823. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8823, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8506. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8323.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

There are currently 144,599K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 127.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,100 K according to its annual income of -158,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 470 K and its income totaled -28,070 K.