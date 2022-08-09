Search
Shaun Noe
Azul S.A. (AZUL) is 1.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

August 08, 2022, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) trading session started at the price of $8.00, that was 7.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.32 and dropped to $7.965 before settling in for the closing price of $7.71. A 52-week range for AZUL has been $6.12 – $22.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.50%. With a float of $90.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12944 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.79, operating margin of -1.68, and the pretax margin is -42.23.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.05) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -42.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Azul S.A. (AZUL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

The latest stats from [Azul S.A., AZUL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.75 million was inferior to 2.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.55. The third major resistance level sits at $8.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.84. The third support level lies at $7.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

There are 420,882K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 934.38 million. As of now, sales total 1,849 M while income totals -780,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 611,140 K while its last quarter net income were 508,890 K.

134699

