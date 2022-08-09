Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) soared 19.87 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) stock priced at $11.13, up 19.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.22 and dropped to $11.13 before settling in for the closing price of $11.02. BGFV’s price has ranged from $10.39 to $46.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.10%. With a float of $21.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.76, operating margin of +11.65, and the pretax margin is +11.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 43,012. In this transaction Senior VP, Operations of this company sold 3,135 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Senior VP, Operations sold 7,750 for $16.53, making the entire transaction worth $128,108. This insider now owns 13,550 shares in total.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 40.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.54% during the next five years compared to 42.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s (BGFV) raw stochastic average was set at 30.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.91 in the near term. At $14.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 306.08 million, the company has a total of 22,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,162 M while annual income is 102,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 241,980 K while its latest quarter income was 9,100 K.