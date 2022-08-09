Search
Shaun Noe
BlackBerry Limited (BB) is 18.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.84, soaring 2.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.15 and dropped to $6.835 before settling in for the closing price of $6.75. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $4.70 and $12.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -11.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.10%. With a float of $566.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3325 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 68,770. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 12,391 shares at a rate of $5.55, taking the stock ownership to the 26,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 68,519 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $390,558. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

As on 8/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

The latest stats from [BlackBerry Limited, BB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.31 million was inferior to 8.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 67.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.28. The third major resistance level sits at $7.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.65. The third support level lies at $6.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.92 billion based on 577,233K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 718,000 K and income totals 12,000 K. The company made 168,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -181,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

