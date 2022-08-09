Search
Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 142.11%

Company News

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.12, soaring 64.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.09 and dropped to $7.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.78. Within the past 52 weeks, BNSO’s price has moved between $2.26 and $7.47.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 316.60%. With a float of $1.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.86 million.

In an organization with 210 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.90, operating margin of +4.66, and the pretax margin is +7.42.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 53.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 316.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24

Technical Analysis of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.49 million. That was better than the volume of 91912.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s (BNSO) raw stochastic average was set at 57.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 276.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. However, in the short run, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.81. Second resistance stands at $13.74. The third major resistance level sits at $15.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. The third support level lies at $1.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.37 million based on 5,540K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,590 K and income totals 1,770 K. The company made 15,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 222 K in sales during its previous quarter.

