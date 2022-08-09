Can Assure Holdings Corp.’s (IONM) hike of 125.47% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.54, plunging -5.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Within the past 52 weeks, IONM’s price has moved between $1.00 and $9.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.70%. With a float of $11.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.92 million.

In an organization with 134 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.14, operating margin of -7.29, and the pretax margin is -13.05.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Assure Holdings Corp. is 28.68%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 2,632,912. In this transaction below 10% of this company sold 612,566 shares at a rate of $4.30, taking the stock ownership to the 750,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s below 10% sold 186,837 for $2.78, making the entire transaction worth $518,961. This insider now owns 1,362,566 shares in total.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -9.44 while generating a return on equity of -11.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Trading Performance Indicators

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Assure Holdings Corp.’s (IONM) raw stochastic average was set at 19.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 325.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 174.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.36. However, in the short run, Assure Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.57. Second resistance stands at $2.74. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. The third support level lies at $1.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.00 million based on 12,920K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,190 K and income totals -2,760 K. The company made 4,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.