Can ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) hike of 1.97% in a week be considered a lucky break?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $9.80, up 0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.91 and dropped to $9.80 before settling in for the closing price of $9.74. Over the past 52 weeks, ING has traded in a range of $8.57-$15.56.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.70%. With a float of $3.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.77 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 57000 workers is very important to gauge.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

The latest stats from [ING Groep N.V., ING] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.67 million was inferior to 6.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 44.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.95. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.73. The third support level lies at $9.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.96 billion has total of 3,900,669K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,119 M in contrast with the sum of 7,041 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,329 M and last quarter income was 480,300 K.