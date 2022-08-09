Can Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) hike of 1.82% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On August 08, 2022, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) opened at $9.08, higher 5.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.78 and dropped to $8.93 before settling in for the closing price of $9.02. Price fluctuations for IAS have ranged from $8.52 to $29.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.10% at the time writing. With a float of $154.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 760 workers is very important to gauge.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

The latest stats from [Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., IAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.25. The third major resistance level sits at $10.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.55. The third support level lies at $8.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

There are currently 155,115K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 323,510 K according to its annual income of -52,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 89,240 K and its income totaled 1,160 K.